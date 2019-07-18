MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Bassist Russ Jones of Mason Jar Revival says he welcomes the chance to play a concert benefiting victims of late May floods.
"There are a lot of friends and fans and family around Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls who were flooded out, lost their homes," Jones said. "Anything we can do to help, we're more than happy to go over there. "
Mason Jar Revival will join nine other bands and performers at the Floodstock benefit concert, 11 a.m. Saturday at Thunderbird Speedway. Gate admission is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 6-12.
Other acts include the Billy Arnett Band, Brent Giddens, Brothers Rebellion, Green Butter Band, Maddy K. Parks, Micheal Rappe, Red Dirt Rangers, Risky Business and The Downbeat.
Funds collected at Floodstock will be distributed by the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee. The committee seeks to help individuals, families and businesses affected by floods that hit the area in late May.
Fort Gibson Chamber Executive Director Jessica Fowler said the concert will feature several genres of music, including 1980s, rock and country.
Jones said Mason Jar Revival, which often plays at Cherokee Casino usually tries to make room for benefit concerts.
"This year, we got a little lucky on this one," Jones said. "We had an open time on that Saturday and we were able to work it out to where we could be a part of it."
Mason Jar Revival will perform at about 4 p.m., he said.
Jones has a personal motive for performing at Floodstock.
"We're from here," Jones said. "I was born in Muskogee, raised up in Wagoner. The rest of the guys are from up around the Tahlequah area."
The Fort Smith, Arkansas, area resident said he saw how the Arkansas River raged in that area.
"It took out an office, did a lot of damage in Fort Smith, Van Buren," he said. "That river was the highest it's ever been since before they put the navigational channel in."
He said a friend of his, who lives around Sequoyah County's Paw Paw community, told him this year's flood even beat a massive one in 1952.
"He said that one didn't flood like this one," Jones said. "There was six or seven feet of water in houses and the school in Moffett."
Jones said his father in Wagoner worried about rising waters in Fort Gibson Lake.
"If going up and playing a little bit helps, that's great," he said.
Jones said Floodstock-goers can expect guitar-driven, original music from Mason Jar Revival.
"People try to figure out our genre, we try to figure it out ourselves. I guess the closest thing would be is southern rock," he said. "I like to call it Flint Rock, because over here in the hills, that's the only kind of rock there is."
Spaulding writes for Muskogee Phoenix, a CNHI News Service publication.
