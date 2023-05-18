FORT GIBSON — The Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a leather repair demonstration. Participants can sign up for Friday, May 26, or Saturday, May 27. The class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m.
Attendees will learn leather repair skills, including how to properly clean, repair, and care for leather items. Leather was used in various parts of a soldier’s uniform in the 1800s and 1900s, including vests, coats, boots, and more.
The program is included with paid admission. For more information or to register, call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
