FORT GIBSON — Throughout September, the Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon and again from 1-3 p.m.
No demonstration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Visitors can observe a living history reenactor showcasing the life of a soldier at Fort Gibson. Watch musket drills, cooking demonstrations, clothing repair demonstrations, and see what it was like to work in the garden when the fort was an active military outpost. The events will occur at the log stockade, located at 110 E. Ash Ave. in Fort Gibson.
The program is free with paid admission. For more information, call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
