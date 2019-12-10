FORT GIBSON — Several variations of the Christmas-stealing Grinch appeared at Fort Gibson’s Christmas parade Monday night.
Scores of people, bundled up in blankets and heavy coats, lined downtown Fort Gibson streets to watch the parade, themed “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Before the parade, 7-year-old Makenna McBride, had already made plans on what she would do if she saw the Grinch.
She swung her fists about and said “bop.”
“If he pulls my teeth out,” Makenna said, adding that she came to see Santa instead.
One Grinch, however, didn’t have thievery in mind.
A green-headed fellow in a red and white Santa coat actually handed out candy canes to freezing parade goers along South Lee Street and Poplar Avenue.
He walked up to Samuel Williams, 10, and Nathan Williams, 9, and caught them by surprise.
But Samuel denied being shocked.
“I knew he was going to be here,” Samuel said. “I really came here to watch the parade.”
The walking Grinch wasn’t the only one in the giving spirit Monday night.
First Baptist Church of Fort Gibson members handed out knit caps, scarves and gloves to parade-goers in need — and there were many.
Pastor Nate Capps said volunteers had 200 pairs of hats, scarves and gloves to hand out from car trunks.
“This is just part of our community outreach giving,” he said. “We do this every year during the parade. On alternate years we do hats and gloves and the other years we do winter boots that we give to the community.”
A line formed along one side of Firstar Bank (Formerly Fort Gibson State Bank) to sign up for the winter weather wear.
“And there’s no age limit, we did men, women, boys and girls,” Capps said, adding that church members also handed out hot chocolate.
Firstar Bank employees kept busy making cocoa and handing out cookies. Sue Edwards said they made 10 gallons of cocoa and 10 dozen cookies.
