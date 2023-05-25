MUSKOGEE – Mixed Martial Arts fighting legend Gerald “Hurricane” Harris will headline the Saturday night live comedy show at Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theater on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Harris holds the record for wins on the wrestling team at Cleveland State University. He won 27 of 35 fights in professional mixed martial arts in two weight classes while fighting the best martial artists in the world and managed to retire healthy and unbroken. Now, he has gone from the cage to the stage.
Harris, who got into professional mixed martial arts competition after college almost by accident, has been very deliberative about his comedy stage performance. His delivery of a polished stand-up routine is top-notch, and like the best comedians, he pulls from a storehouse of personal experience as one of the world’s top rated MMA fighters and a father of a blended family of eight children.
Owner of Hurricane Fitness Center and Hurricane Wrestling Academy, Harris is also the associate head coach of wrestling at Union High School in Tulsa.
Doors will open at the Roxy Theater at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to snl918.com.
