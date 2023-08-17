TULSA – John Conlee is bringing a journey of timeless hits to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Aug. 18.
Country artist John Conlee has embraced a music journey spanning two decades and thriving with authenticity.
While gifted with incredible music talents, Conlee largely enjoys devoting his time to his 32-acre Nashville farm or pursuing hobbies like woodworking and gunsmithing.
Raised on a farm in Kentucky, Conlee’s kinship for farming prompted his participation in nine Farm Aid concerts, resulting in $13 million raised for the cause.
In the late ‘70s, Conlee’s career ignited with hits like “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Back Side of Thirty.” His unique voice consistently threaded his countless hits together. Remarkably, he maintained a steady path, working with manager Dave Roberts and producer Bud Logan since the beginning.
Conlee later ventured with Columbia Records before eventually signing with 16th Avenue Records, aligning with his Grand Ole Opry membership since 1981.
The narrative of Conlee’s enduring success and persistence shines through.
For more information on John Conlee, visit http://www.johnconlee.com/site/.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
