On Tuesday, July 18, patrons got together at the Tahlequah Public Library to create their own ‘zines.
Gerran Walker, a Tahlequah Public Library technology specialist, led the adult workshop that taught others how to make the custom mini-magazines.
Walker said zines are often distributed free through trading, and first came about during the “Riot Grrrl” movement. Riot Grrrl was an underground feminist punk movement in the late 1990s.
“They’re a way for lots of different people to express themselves that normally would be excluded from normal magazine publications, so anything from interviews with local bands and artists that aren’t big enough to make it to the major music and art magazines, to issues maybe about your particular area or your particular culture,” said Walker.
Zines can be found at local art shows and events or on sites such as Etsy. The small magazines can feature artists’ own work or interviews from magazines or newspapers.
TPL Library Assistant Pam Davis and Library Clerk Jane Adams said they had never heard of zines until they saw the library was doing the workshop. Adams and Davis discussed how the zines could be used in several instances, such as gifts or journals.
“You can personalize them and make them how you want and you can give them as gifts to people,” said Adams.
Patrons at the workshop were able to express themselves by creating their own zines, either an eight-page or 16-page zine.
Dawn Blackfox, an event attendee, said the workshop was the first time she had ever created a zine.
“I think it’s neat and this is something I could show other people how to do it,” said Blackfox. “I think it would be neat just passing time away [with this.]”
Walker said some zines are made by folding papers in half and stapling them together, while the ones created during the workshop entailed a single sheet of paper folded over and cut to create the appearance of a small booklet.
The workshop featured different supplies, such as crayons, stickers, pictures, glue, etc.
“I like doing crafts and activities that people can express themselves with, but they don’t need a ton of artistic talent,” said Walker. “You can always take something that has already been made and remix it to be your own creation, so with zines, you just simply have a piece of paper you fold over and you can fill it with stickers, stamps, and cutouts from magazines and make something that’s completely unique to you.”
Check it out
The next adult class at the Tahlequah Public Library will be a Bingo for Books on July 25 at 5 p.m.
