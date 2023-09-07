TULSA – Timeless performer Gladys Knight is bringing her soulful melodies and taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Sept. 8.
Consistently demonstrating supreme artistry over her well-known career spanning half a century, Gladys Knight has a remarkable seven Grammy Awards to her name. Knight has achieved chart-topping success across multiple genres, including pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary. Beyond just music, Knight’s remarkable career covers achievements in film, television, and live performances.
In the autumn of 2015, Knight unveiled her first mainstream dance record in nearly two decades, “Just A Little,” serving as the lead single from her 12th studio album. Her connection to gospel music, marked by two Grammy wins, was revitalized with the release of the inspirational album “Where My Heart Belongs” in September 2014, earning her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album. Knight’s versatility also graced the small screen when she starred in the Lifetime original movie “Seasons of Love” during the 2014 Christmas season. Additionally, she is a devoted philanthropist, particularly supporting the Boys & Girls Club of America, reflecting her steadfast commitment to both entertainment and charitable endeavors.
For more information on Gladys Knight, visit https://gladysknight.com/.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
