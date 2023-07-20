International touring award-winning Canadians Gordie Tentrees and Jaxon Haldane have performed 950 concerts together since their Texas stage debut in 2014.
From AmericanaFest to WDVX’s Blue Plate Special to Knuckleheads in Kansas City to venues in Oklahoma, the duo will surely delight audiences.
Armed with 10 instruments – banjo, mando, cigar box guitars, fiddle-saw, harmonica, resonator, acoustic, porch bass, and snare – they never repeat themselves onstage with brotherly harmonies and masterful storytelling. From headlining Celtic Connections in Glasgow to the Woody Guthrie Festival in Oklahoma they never repeat, juggling the dark with the light, brotherly harmonies, and masterful storytelling.
Upcoming concerts for the group include Sept. 21-23 at AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tennessee; the Canada House Showcase on Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m.; Official Showcase at Station Inn on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; the Redbud at Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.; the Blue Plate Special on Sept. 25 at Knoxville, Tennessee, from noon to 1 p.m.; the Blue Canoe with Jaxon Haldane in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.; Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.; The Blue Door in Oklahoma City on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.; the Illinois River Jam on Sept. 30 in Tahlequah; and the Midway Deli in Norman on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
For tickets, go to www.tentrees.ca/tour.
