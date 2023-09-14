TULSA – George Ducas will take the stage at Track 5. inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Admission is free, and the show will start at 9 p.m.
Ducas has fashioned a career that includes four albums and a creative songwriting portfolio for fellow artists. Ducas’ contributions have driven album sales to exceed 20 million copies, earning him a Grammy nomination.
Born in Texas City, Texas, Ducas’ journey started with a nonmusical background, but his determination led him to master the guitar and explore various musical genres. His early influences include legends like Willie Nelson and Texan singer-songwriters Jerry Jeff Walker and Guy Clark. Today, Ducas continues to charm audiences worldwide, headlining festivals and gracing stages like the Grand Ole Opry. His live shows offer a blend of original compositions and hits like “Lipstick Promises” and “Teardrops,” a testament to his ongoing musical journey.
For more information on George Ducas, visit https://www.georgeducas.com/. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
