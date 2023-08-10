FORT SMITH, Arkansas – Shenandoah will light up the stage on “The Revival Tour” at TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Shenandoah, a powerhouse in the country music scene, has touched the hearts of audiences for decades with their soul-stirring ballads and foot-stomping hits. With a rich legacy of chart-topping singles, the band continues to deliver authentic and heartfelt performances that resonate with country music fans of all ages.
Shenandoah has won multiple industry awards, including a Grammy Award, Country Music Association award, and Academy of Country Music Awards.
“The Revival Tour” promises to be a remarkable celebration of Shenandoah’s beloved classics and a showcase of their enduring musical prowess.
TempleLive’s historic theater provides an intriguing setting for this night of country music magic. Known for its excellent sound quality and orate atmosphere, the venue promises an up-close and personal experience for fans to connect with Shenandoah’s soulful sound.
Tickets for “The Revival Tour” are available now at TempleLive.com.
