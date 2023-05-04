NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, Tales Of Time, three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa has announced he is returning to Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.
Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favorites.
Tickets are $69-$249 and went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Purchase tickets at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.or by calling 479-443-5600.
Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums – more than any other artist in history. He is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist and 13-time Blues Music Award nominee, winning four. His enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications including Esquire, WSJ, Parade, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation provides music education funding to schools and support to artists in need and has positively impacted more than 90,000 students to date.
