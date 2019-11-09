Harvey D. Johnson

Name and rank: Sergeant First Class Harvey D. Johnson

Branch of Service: U.S. Army

Current location: Park Hill, Oklahoma

Age: 51

Family: Parents, Tom and Ida Johnson; children, Miccah Johnson, Ericka Wildcat, Micah Cochran, Arria and Nathan Wildcat, Teala Wildcat Johnson; grandchildren, Layla, River, Brooklyn, Trey, Anthony, Jordan, Brody, Lily and Gloria.

Active duty campaigns: Afghanistan, February 2006-April 2006; Afghanistan, October 2010-October 2011.

Education and-or specialty military training: Civilian, Masters Business Administration; Military, ABN, Air Assault, Pathfinder, Jumpmaster, ALC, SLC, Rappel Master, Cadre Training; Basic Instructor Training; Northeastern State University graduate.

If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Retired, September 2019; United Keetoowah Band Member; American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. member.

Special memory: Coming home from deployment to be welcomed home by family.

