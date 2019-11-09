Name and rank: Sergeant First Class Harvey D. Johnson
Branch of Service: U.S. Army
Current location: Park Hill, Oklahoma
Age: 51
Family: Parents, Tom and Ida Johnson; children, Miccah Johnson, Ericka Wildcat, Micah Cochran, Arria and Nathan Wildcat, Teala Wildcat Johnson; grandchildren, Layla, River, Brooklyn, Trey, Anthony, Jordan, Brody, Lily and Gloria.
Active duty campaigns: Afghanistan, February 2006-April 2006; Afghanistan, October 2010-October 2011.
Education and-or specialty military training: Civilian, Masters Business Administration; Military, ABN, Air Assault, Pathfinder, Jumpmaster, ALC, SLC, Rappel Master, Cadre Training; Basic Instructor Training; Northeastern State University graduate.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Retired, September 2019; United Keetoowah Band Member; American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. member.
Special memory: Coming home from deployment to be welcomed home by family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.