FORT GIBSON — The Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program titled “1840s Garrison Weekend” on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The program will feature demonstrations of troop movement in preparation for the Mexican American War. During that time, Fort Gibson soldiers traveled more than 120 miles to Fort Towson in southeastern Indian Territory.
Visitors can interact with living historians who are experts in the Mexican War era and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the early 19th century as soldiers go about their daily activities. The program is free with paid admission. It will take place at the Fort Gibson Stockade at 112 E. Ash Ave. in Fort Gibson.
For more information, call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
