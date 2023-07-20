TULSA – Tickets are on sale now for the 10th Annual Horton Records Rock 'n' Folk 'n' Chili Cook-off on Saturday Nov. 4.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom at 423 N. Main. Johnny Mullenex Band headlines the evening, with additional performances from Pilgrim, Carter Sampson, Helen Kelter Skelter, Cassie Latshaw, and the Manta Rays. Proceeds from this all-ages, family-friendly event support Oklahoma musicians and music projects through the Tulsa-based nonprofit Horton Records.
In addition to musical performances from Oklahoma artists, the evening features chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, door prizes, live art, raffles, and silent auctions. Past chili winners include Ike's Chili, Two Guys One Pot, The Wurst, and Frank and Lola's. This year's chili lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can vote for their favorite chili, and the grand prize winner will receive a full-sized, authentic title belt, along with boxing gloves, wraps, and a three-month gym membership courtesy of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym.
"We’re excited to celebrate a decade of the Rock ‘n Folk ‘n Chili Cookoff. Our focus at Horton Records has always been: musicians first, community always, and this event embodies that philosophy," said Brian Horton, president of Horton Records. “It’s amazing to see so many familiar faces returning every year. It’s such a special night for the musicians and the community who supports them.”
Donations of non-perishable food and coats will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission to the event. All event tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks – while supplies last.
Horton Records, a volunteer-based, nonprofit Tulsa music organization, was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalist in the “Arts and Humanities” category. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits’ ONE Awards honor 21 nonprofits throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities. In 2022, the label released "Anvdvnelisgi," pronounced "Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi" or "Performers," a groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Produced by Jeremy Charles, the project is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations’ Commemoration Fund.
General admission is $20 in advance, and $25 day of show. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $200 plus fees. Kids 12 and under are free.
Tickets available www.etix.com/ticket/p/7425991/10th-annual-rockn-folkn-chili-cook-off-tulsa-cains-ballroom?partner_id=240&_gl=1*q1h3oe*_ga*MTkyNjg5NDg3NS4xNjg4OTQxODgz*_ga_K70FMBVDRP*MTY4OTYyMzM4OC40LjAuMTY4OTYyMzM4OC4wLjAuMA.
