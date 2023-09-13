PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home will host families for a fall-themed story time on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m.
The featured book is “Fletcher and the Falling Leaves” by Julia Rawlinson. It tells the story of a fox who tries to understand the changing of the seasons when leaves start to fall from the trees.
Story time will include an activity and snack. The event is free with paid admission. No registration is required.
For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Rd. in Park Hill. It is Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.