The Indian Summer Pop-Up Art Show will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
A wide variety of art will be for sale, with the opening night being Friday, Sept. 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Music will be by Rosie and Jan, and refreshments will be provided. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the show will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 1, the event will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Local artist Mike Daniel and photographer Jean Havens will be hosting the event to showcase artists of different ages, backgrounds, and inspirations. The idea came from the popularity of pop-up trends spreading across the country. Daniel and Havens thought, “Why not in Tahlequah?” so they developed the event. Other artists showing will include: Bobby Martin, Harry Oosahwee, Sarah Oosahwee, Ellie Vega, Bethany Simpson, Roy Boney Jr., and Daniel and Havens.
Martin has artwork exhibited and collected internationally and has been featured in group and solo exhibitions, including the Philbrook Museum, Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, and the Georgia Art Museum in Athens, Georgia. His focus is on the experiences of the artists as Native Americans and as Christians, and he is part of a three-man show traveling throughout the U.S. He holds a professor of visual arts position at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Harry Oosahwee is a first-language Cherokee speaker and tells stories in stone that depict multiple characters. His inspiration comes from stories told to him when he was younger by his parents and grandparents on their history. Oosahwee has received may awards for his work, which are in private collections throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Sarah Oosahwee, Harry’s daughter, is a Cherokee language master. She uses clay to create sculptures and pots that focus on her culture. Oosahwee enjoys making ordinary objects and adding a Native design, but she also loves pushing herself with new techniques to create pieces inspired by family and friends.
Vega draws humorous cartoons of impossible situations. For her, pen and ink is an expressive medium. She has been selling her work online, and it is filled with symbols and humor. Vega has several visual art degrees and is an art teacher at Tahlequah High School.
Simpson is also an art teacher at THS. She creates beaded jewelry inspired by people around her and their energies. Her beadwork uses different colors and styles to guide her designs. This will be her first art show.
The artwork of Boney carries on the Cherokee traditions, culture, and history. His watercolors, acrylic graphics, and mixed media have a surrealistic, yet traditional perspective. Boney has won many awards, and was made Master Artist of the Five Civilized Museum in Muskogee in 2022.
Daniel has been a professional artist-ceramist for 43 years and participated in art shows across the nation. He has had retrospectives at the Oklahoma State Capital, Cherokee Heritage Center, and Creek Council House in Seminole. He is a master artist of the Five Civilized Museum. Daniel was an art educator in TPS for 31 years.
Havens is known for her black and white photography of regional sites. In this art show, she will feature her newest work: color abstract photographs. Her work capture reflected light that creates unusual and interesting images.
The Indian Summer Pop-Up Art Show will be open to the public during Northeastern State University's Homecoming Weekend at the American Legion Hut, 118 N. Brookside Ave., at the Sequoyah City Park in Tahlequah. Art for sale will range from painting, pen and ink, beaded jewelry, mixed media, pottery, photography, woodcarving, sculpture, and more.
