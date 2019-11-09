Name and rank: James R. Smith, gunners mate, petty officer third class
Branch of service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 72
Family: Parents, Jim and Earlene Smith; wife, Betty; sons, Matthew and Aaron; grandchildren, Gavin and Emma.
Active duty campaigns: USS England, South China Sea, 1967-1968; Patrol Boats River Division 573, 1969-1970, Mekong River and Canals.
Education and-or specialty military training: PBR training small arms.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Honorably Discharged, 1970; retired radiologic technologist.
Special memory: I was amazed at how calm the seas often were early in the mornings. This was a stark contrast to my combat experiences.
