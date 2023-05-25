TULSA — Jefferson Starship’s five members describe themselves as both a family and a gang, and that comes across in talking to them and in their robust live performances, which have taken them to all 50 U.S. states., five continents, and now back at the Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Sep. 21, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $25.50 and will go on sale May 26.
When founding member Paul Kantner formed Jefferson Starship in the ‘70s, he envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers, contributing to his epic concept albums and eventual deep catalog of rock classics. Fifty years later, he couldn’t have imagined the band would become the road-conquering heroes they’ve been in the last few years. Known for their top hits like “Winds of Change,” “Jane,” “Nothing’s Going To Stop Us Now,” “We Built This City,” “With Your Love,” “Sara,” and “Count On Me” among others, Jefferson Starship has stood the test of time with timeless songs that have shaped a generation.
In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band includes drummer Donny Baldwin, whose Jefferson Starship roots go back to 1982; keyboardist Chris Smith, who joined in 1998; guitarist Jude Gold, who joined in 2012; and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson, who joined in 2008, after Kantner saw her tour with Big Brother and the Holding Company.
As Jefferson Starship approaches their 50th anniversary, the group’s members look to the future with the word Kanter used to say to them all the time: onward.
For more information on Starship, visit www.jeffersonstarship.com.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.