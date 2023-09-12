TULSA – Jen Kramer is prepared to captivate the audience at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets start are $15 and go on sale Sept. 15.
Kramer’s talents have garnered her awards, including the title of Female Magician of the Year, given by the International Magicians Society. Her performances have graced shows such as “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and NBC’s “Today Show.” She is the founder of the Yale Magic Society and serves on the advisory board of Magicians Without Borders.
Kramer commands the stage at Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas with her own headlining show, “The Magic of Jen Kramer,” which has received the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
