Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
Oklahoma premier songwriter Joe Baxter will be a featured performer at Tahlequah Creates Gallery.
The event will take place at 215 N. Muskogee a 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The performance will be $10 a person.
