MCALESTER — John Schneider, also known as “Bo Duke,” will be performing in McAlester on June 3 at the Southeast Expo Center for a Community Appreciation Event.
Schneider will be joined by Cody McCarver from Confederate Railroad and Zachary Olendorf from the Stars & Stripes Band. Jeremy Studdard will open the show.
This is a limited-seat event that is free to the public. VIP meet and greet tickets will be sold at $100 each and will include a photo, autograph, and VIP swag bag.
