TULSA — From small-town Oklahoma to the bustling big city, Jon Wolfe is bringing his style of world-class country to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale May 26.
As a seasoned performer, Wolfe has opened for some of country’s biggest stars and has played more than 400 live shows over the past four years.
His first release, “It All Happened in a Honky Tonk,” became such a regional success that it was re-released as a deluxe edition by Warner Music Nashville in 2013. The album debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard Album Chart and has collectively sold 25,000 units.
Over the past 13 years in the country music scene, Wolfe has released four studio albums, two live albums, and an EP, garnering 14 consecutive No. 1 singles in Texas Radio. Wolfe’s latest album, “Dos Corazones,” recently received the highly lauded distinction of Album of the Year by Country Music People Magazine in 2021.
The 17-track collection, produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard, merges Wolfe’s signature traditional sound, influenced by some of country music’s greatest legends, with an edgy, modern energy.
Wolfe made his much-anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut this past September, a goal he set his sights on long before he ever stepped on any stage.
He has positioned himself as a must-see act in Texas, Oklahoma, and well beyond.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
