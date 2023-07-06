TULSA – Jon Wolfe will bring Honky-Tonk to Tulsa on Aug. 4.
Will call will be at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and showtime will be 8 p.m. The event will take place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
As a seasoned performer, Wolfe has opened for some of country’s biggest stars and has played more than 400 live shows over the past four years. His 2010 release, “It All Happened In A Honky Tonk,” became such a regional success it was re-released as a deluxe edition by Warner Music Nashville in 2013. The album debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard Album Chart and has collectively sold 25,000 units.
Over the past 13 years in the country music scene, Wolfe has released four studio albums, two live albums, and an EP, garnering 14 consecutive No. 1 singles in Texas Radio. Wolfe’s latest album, Dos Corazones, recently received the highly lauded distinction of Album Of The Year by Country Music People Magazine in 2021. The 17-track collection, produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer Dave Brainard merges Wolfe’s signature traditional sound, influenced by some of country music’s greatest legends, with an edgy, modern energy.
Wolfe made his much-anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut this past September – a goal he set his sights on far before he ever stepped on any stage. Wolfe has positioned himself as a must-see act in Texas, Oklahoma, and well beyond.]
For more information on Wolfe, visit www.JonWolfeCountry.com.
Patrons must be 21 years old or older to attend the Tulsa concert. For more information, call 918-384-ROCK.
