Name and rank: Specialist Karen A. Ritter, E-4
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 35
Family: Parents, Jack and Kai Ritter; sisters, Alisa Southon, Dena Adams, Bridget Linder, Jackie Guymon, Delena Braithwaite, and Becky Robertson; son, Lonnie Evans.
Active duty campaigns served: Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Education and-or specialty military training: Bachelor's degree in paralegal studies.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: I am retired medically from the Army on June 28, 2008. I am 100% disabled and no longer working.
Special memory: My unit was all about planning get togethers to build morale. Right before we deployed to Iraq we had one of these functions and they gave us all these silly awards that have nothing to do with the Army. It was more to compliment us and make us feel part of the team and lessen the stress of deploying. I got my award for amazing smile.
