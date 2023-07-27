NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is coming to the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Ticket prices will be available at amptickets.com at the time of purchase.
Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada.
The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess, and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim. Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the videoclip of “Candy Necklace” featuring Jon Batiste and the latest single, “Say Yes To Heaven,” that has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.
With multiple chart-topping albums and an extensive discography, Del Rey has established herself as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies, and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide. For information, visit www.lanadelrey.com. New to the AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. All tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets.
for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
