PAWHUSKA — Gravel Road Markets has announced the cast of "Little House on the Prairie" will be going to Pawhuska from Sept. 22-24 during The Prairie Folks Antique and Craft Show at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
In addition to the antique and craft show on Saturday and Sunday, tickets are available to attend the Prairie Round-Up Dinner on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Many "Little House on the Prairie" cast members will be in attendance and cowboy entertainment will be provided by the world-famous One Arm Bandit and Company.
On Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m., the cast will once again be at the VIP breakfast at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
Admission to the antique and craft show can be paid at the door and is $6 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. The antique and craft show is Sept. 23-24. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
LHOTP cast members include Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Oleson, Dean Butler who played Almanzo Wilder, Charlotte Stewart who played Miss Beadle, Wendi Lou Lee as Baby Grace, Pamela Roylance as Sarah Carter, Olivia Barash play Sylvia Webb, and more.
Gravel Road Markets, LLC has been producing events for the past eight years and has been event producer for the cast of "The Waltons" and "Little House on the Prairie" for the past two years.
“'Little House on the Prairie' is celebrating 49 years of the TV program and it's exciting to see huge numbers of people attend these events,” Bishop said.
