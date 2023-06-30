TULSA – People will get a chance to be a part of a season finale live audience, public radio show taping Friday, July 7 at the historic Cain’s Ballroom when Live From Cain’s features award-winning Texas pianist, songwriter, and vocalist Marcia Ball, backed by the Oklahoma Specials.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Seated general admission tickets, as well as a limited number of reserved tables, are available for this all-ages show at Cain’s Ballroom. For general admission seats and a limited number of reserved tables of four, go to www.cainsballroom.com.
This recording will be part of a public radio series set to air this summer on stations across the U.S.
Ball grew up in Louisiana with a family whose female members all played piano. She began taking lessons at age 5, playing old Tin Pan Alley and popular music tunes from her grandmother’s collection. Ball later discovered the power of soul music at the age of 13, listening to a performance from Irma Thomas at the Municipal Auditorium in New Orleans.
Ball has been inducted into both the Gulf Coast Music Hall Of Fame and the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame. The Texas State legislature named her the official 2018 Texas State Musician. In 2018, she was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. She has appeared on national television, including the PBS special In Performance At The White House along with B.B. King and Della Reese, Austin City Limits, and HBO's Treme. She performed in "Piano Blues," the film directed by Clint Eastwood included in Martin Scorsese’s "The Blues" series, which aired on PBS in 2003. Ball has also appeared on The Late Show With David Letterman with The New Orleans Social Club, where she not only reached millions of people, but also helped to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina. In 2012, she had a role in the independent film "Angels Sing" starring Harry Connick Jr., Lyle Lovett, and Willie Nelson. In 2017 she performed on NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas, live from The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Ball will be backed by the LFC House Band, The Oklahoma Specials, featuring bandleader Paul Benjaman on the guitar, Aaron Boehler with the bass, Paddy Ryan on the drums, Roger Ray with the pedal steel, and Jeremy Watkins on the fiddle. The Oklahoma Specials will open the night with a set of original music featuring special guests, including LFC Host, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist, Fats Kaplin – Jack White, The Tractors, John Prine – and Tulsa’s Beau Roberson.
“We’re very excited to be featuring Marcia Ball for our final taping of the season. She is a legend, and it will be a fantastic night of music for our audience. The opening set with the Oklahoma Specials will be a lot of fun, too,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burley. “We’re so happy to share this 8-part radio series with a number of public radio stations across the U.S., including Oklahoma stations KWGS - Public Radio Tulsa and Norman’s KGOU, beginning this Saturday. KOSU has plans to carry the show later this summer, as well.”
The Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance for Oklahoma music professionals, will be present at the event for those wanting to learn more about their mission. Since 2012, RDR has served 600 plus individuals across 39 Oklahoma counties by providing $640,000 plus in aid as they recovered from illness, accidents, natural disaster, addiction, and COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.