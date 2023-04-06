Local artist to teach block printmaking

Brian Cowlishaw is set to teach others the style of block printmaking.

Local artist Brian Cowlishaw will teach block printmaking at the Muskogee Art Guild studio Saturday, April 15.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. All supplies will be included. MAG members will have to pay $25 to participate, while non-members will pay $35. To register, individuals should email contact information to fulkgeorge401@gmail.com or text George Fulk at 918-261-1192. Payment options include PayPal at muskogeeartguild.org, check, or cash by contacting George Fulk.

