Local artist to teach block printmaking

Local artist Brian Cowlishaw will teach block printmaking at the Muskogee Art Guild studio Saturday, April 15.
The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. All supplies will be included. MAG members will have to pay $25 to participate, while non-members will pay $35. To register, individuals should email contact information to fulkgeorge401@gmail.com or text George Fulk at 918-261-1192. Payment options include PayPal at muskogeeartguild.org, check, or cash by contacting George Fulk.
