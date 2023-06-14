Too Fond of Books joins the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association in announcing the 33rd Annual Reading the West Book Awards Winners in nine categories.
The Reading the West Book Awards are sponsored and promoted by independent booksellers across many western and mid-western states.
The awards honor the best fiction, non-fiction, and illustrated books for adults and children set in the region, or created by an author or artist living or working in the region.
The awards, given to books published in the previous calendar year, celebrate the spirit of the west and the rich variety of writing in and about this region, and reflect the extraordinary diversity of the reading public.
Publishers and authors submit books for consideration for the Reading the West Book Awards program.
Bookseller reading committees then evaluate all nominated titles to curate shortlists in each category. This year, thousands of bookseller and public votes were cast to select the winners from the shortlisted titles.
The awards were presented last evening at a special virtual event hosted by three indie booksellers from our reading committees, featuring acceptance remarks from each winning author. A recording of the awards presentation show can be viewed at readingthewest.com.
Too Fond of Books congratulates the following authors and their works: for the fiction category, “Woman of Light,” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine with One World; for debut fiction, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” by Oscar Hokeah with Algonquin Books; for poetry, “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light,” by Joy Harjo with W.W. Norton; for general nonfiction, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau,” by Craig Childs with Torrey House Press; for memoir/biography, “When I Was Red Clay,” by Jonathan T. Bailey with Torrey House Press; for the Eating the West section or culinary/cookbook portion, “The Big Texas Cookbook,” by the editors of Texas Monthly with Harper Wave; for the picture book portion, “Brave Every Day,” by Trudy Ludwig and illustrations by Patrice Barton with Knopf Books for Young Readers; for young reader/middle grade, “The River Between Hearts,” by Heather Mateus Sappenfield with Fitzroy Books; and for young adult/teen, “Abuela, Don’t Forget Me,” by Rex Ogle with W.W. Norton.
See more about the awards, including previous winners at readingthewest.com.
