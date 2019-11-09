Name and rank: Matthew A. Smith, petty officer second class); machinist mate second class
Branch of service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Florida
Age: 33
Date of Service: January 2007 to present.
Family: Parents, Charles and Susan Smith, Tahlequah; sister and brother in-law, Katie and Austin Troyer, Tahlequah.
If active duty, current assignment: USS Iwo Jima.
Special memory: I have been on four deployments: USS Nassau, two deployments; USS New York, one deployment; and USS Iwo Jima, one deployment.
