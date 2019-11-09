Matthew A. Smith

Name and rank: Matthew A. Smith, petty officer second class); machinist mate second class

Branch of service: U.S. Navy

Current location: Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Florida

Age: 33

Date of Service: January 2007 to present.

Family: Parents, Charles and Susan Smith, Tahlequah; sister and brother in-law, Katie and Austin Troyer, Tahlequah.

If active duty, current assignment: USS Iwo Jima.

Special memory: I have been on four deployments: USS Nassau, two deployments; USS New York, one deployment; and USS Iwo Jima, one deployment.

