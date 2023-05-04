TULSA – Hailed as a “2023 Artist to Watch” by Spotify and Pandora, Nashville’s Megan Moroney is taking on Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $24.50 and will go on sale May 5.
Born and raised in Georgia, Megan Moroney grew up in a musical household heavily influenced by legendary songwriters in classic country, southern rock, and Americana. Her breakout year was 2022 with the release of her debut EP, “Pistol Made of Roses,” followed by her single “Tennessee Orange,” which put Moroney on the map. The colossal buzz surrounding the track prompted her to perform it on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” while racking up an average of 5 million streams a week and over 70 million global streams to date.
After opening stints on tours with Larry Fleet, Chase Matthews, Jamey Johnson and Warren Zeiders this year, Moroney is now on her own headlining tour. She continues to pull inspiration from artists, such as Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, as she follows her quest to become a household name.
For more information on Moroney, visit www.MeganMoroney.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.