Melody Pond will play at The Branch on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
Melody Pond is an Ozark-Indie-Roots duo of best-friend singer/songwriters, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland.
These golden-voiced soul sisters have been singing together for over a decade, perfecting their tight, seamless harmonies. Their sound ranges from fun and powerful to honest and tender. Though most times it’s just the two of them performing, audiences will see a collection of instruments on stage.
The pair switch off singing parts and playing instruments, and switch up genres. While all of this switching keeps things entertaining, the result is always a harmonious, vocally driven treat for the ears.
They’ve performed across the U.S., opening for acts such as Elephant Revival and Amy Lavere, and were nominated for the Arkansas Country Music Awards in 2018. Their song, “The River,” was featured on the Bike Rack Records Volume 1 compilation.
