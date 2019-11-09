Name and rank: Sergeant Micheal E. Shoemake
Branch of service: United States Air Force
Current location: Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Age: 68.
Family: Parents, Clarence and Nelda Shoemake; spouse, Lisa LeMond-Shoemake; children, Caleb E. Shoemake, Kodilyn Byrd, Beri Garrett, Meghan Gray, ReNessa Young and Larry D. Moore; and grandchildren: Wyatt, Jayleigh, Gunner, Jaxeigh, Abryell, Aiyana, A'Ryah, Lexi and Max.
Active duty campaigns: Vietnam, 1970-1974.
Education, specialty military training: Extensive training in weapons and munitions, U.S. Air Force.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and hobbies or organizations: Honorable Discharge, United States Air Force, 1974. Retired Lieutenant, Muskogee Police Department: Mounted Patrol and K-9 units. Mike has trained and ridden American Quarter Horses most of his life and enjoys roping as a hobby and colt starting. Mike has received recognition from the American Quarter Horse Association for his community service/duty on horseback. Among his many talents, Mike creates custom, hand-stitched leather goods and is considered an "old world craftsman." He loves Tahlequah and Cherokee County. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Special memory from time of service: Mike said, "I enjoyed meeting soldiers from all over that fought beside me. We were brothers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.