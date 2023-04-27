Monica Taylor and Travis Fite will be performing at The Branch at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The Cimarron Songbird — a nickname given to her by Jimmy LaFave and Bob Childers because of her unique singing style and her home near the Cimarron River — tells stories from the heart and from her Cherokee, Scottish, and Irish heritage.
A writer of songs about home, red dirt roads, fence posts, trains, rivers, love, and yearning.
