NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Viral comedian Leanne Morgan’s Just Getting Started Tour is coming to Walton Arts Center Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.
With over 50 million views on YouTube, a brand-new Netflix special, and a fan base growing across the world, people will not want to miss the chance to see this stand-up Southern storyteller in action.
Tickets are $35.75-119.75 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets will be available at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.
After discovering her passion for stand-up comedy later in life and finding the time and confidence to pursue her dream, Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian. Her signature brand of comedy has landed her at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers. She has garnered over 2.5 million followers across social media and her popular online stand-up special, "So Yummy" has reached over 50 million views on YouTube.
Morgan’s fan base continues to grow with her relatability as she discusses everything from being a housewife and sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby. Morgan has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The View,” and Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom.” Her first Netflix standup special premiered April 11, and now she is back on the road with Just Getting Started, her new 100 plus stop theater and arena tour with Outback Presents.
“I named my second tour Just Getting Started because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life. This is a dream come true. I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life,” said Morgan.
