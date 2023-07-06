TULSA – Mother Road Market, a program of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is celebrating a summer full of changes on the 11th and Lewis campus.
Both the food hall and the retail development in the heart of the Tulsa Market District are opening their doors to new concepts, some already established in the community and some looking to kickstart their business.
“It has been an exciting summer at Mother Road Market with several local businesses planting roots on the Mother Road Market campus,” said Brian Paschal, CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “These new additions are going to continue to diversify the unique cuisine and creative retail concepts available to Tulsans and travelers visiting Mother Road Market and we are looking forward to supporting all of them in their entrepreneurial journey.”
Some new places at shops at Mother Road Market includes:
• Southwood Home & Garden, which is a boutique experience featuring a curated selection of houseplants, gifts, and decor that opened in June 2023;
• Tulsa’s Visitors Center is one-stop-shop to learn about all things Tulsa and pick up the latest Visitor’s Guide. The Visitors Center will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, July 12.
• Gambill’s Jewish Deli will open the summer of 2023, and will serve up traditional dry cured pastrami on house made bread, deli sandwiches, house-made bagels, coffee, Jewish-inspired beers, beer, and wine.
New items at Mother Road Market are the opening of Pure Food and Juice the of summer 2023, which is a fresh concept offering plant-based cuisine and a full juice bar, and a temporary pop-up shop known as the Limited Time Only Market that will host Circle Cinema for July as they celebrate their 95th birthday with limited edition poster prints, new and vintage movie posters, merchandise, munchies, and more.
Visit motherroadmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.