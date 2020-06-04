Thursday night concerts return this week to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
For the next three weeks, however, the music will play outdoors and will be "Rockin' the Dock."
"We decided to do it outside, because you can't have too many people indoors," said OMHOF Manager Harley Hamm.
The concerts will be outside "if the weather permits and we're allowed to have people inside," he said.
The concerts are free, but donations are encouraged.
OMHOF's dock is on the southwest end of the Frisco Depot, facing the trailhead of Centennial Trail.
Hamm, a musician, will begin the Rockin' the Dock series on Thursday with some friends. Area finalists for the Tulsa Music Awards will perform June 11. Wildcard Band will perform June 18, Hamm said.
People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
"There's a little bit of parking in the back, to maybe tailgate," Hamm said. "But we'll have a little area sectioned off for just lawn chairs."
Visitors also may bring their refreshments but are asked to keep the parking lot clean.
"We're doing it for nothing. We're doing it for the whole town," he said. "We're doing it for the whole Depot Green area. It's something we want to do. We don't want people to forget the Hall of Fame, we don't want people to forget our community."
OMHOF had hosted live music each Thursday until late March, when the building was closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Hamm said the concerts averaged between 50 and 100 people each week.
He said that under current COVID-19 distance guidelines the depot could not hold that many people.
"We shut it down, but it's given us time to work on the museum, do different exhibits," Hamm said. "Just try to step it up a notch. We're thinking all about the Depot Green. We're kind of gearing up for that."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation is converting an area at Third and Elgin streets into Depot Green gathering place. Depot Green, due to be completed this summer, will feature restrooms, a picnic pavilion, tables and benches.
"The museum is right across the street from where they're building that little park," Hamm said. "We're just excited about bringing people to that area, because we think it's a really cool part of town."
Visitors seem to like the area, as well.
"Anybody from out of town who comes to that area or that building, or the depot area or the hall of fame are just blown away," he said. "I had a friend come from Tulsa the other day and he was like, 'wow.' I'm looking forward to them stepping it up a notch.
If you go
WHAT: Rockin' the Dock.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursdays.
WHERE: Outside by the southwest dock of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: Free, but tipping and donations are encouraged.
LINEUP:
• Thursday: Harley Hamm and Friends.
• June 11: Muskogee area finalists for Tulsa Music Awards.
• June 18: Wildcard Band.
