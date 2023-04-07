Blaine Bailey, 21, a native of Briggs, is lead guitarist and singer for his music group, the Blaine Bailey Band, which has been growing over the past two years.
Bailey said he got his start in music long before he started the three-member band, as he grew up playing music with his family.
"My dad he played a lot and his family played a lot. Down in Lost City, they would have jam nights all the time, so I was just kind of thrown into it, but he showed me the basics and then I just took from it there on learning all the red dirt, country music and stuff like that," said Bailey.
Growing up listening to the sound of a full band at his family's jam nights and wanting to sound more professional spurred Bailey to want to create a band.
Bailey not only plays the guitar and sings, but he also plays the harmonica, pedal steel guitar, and the bass.
The singer often returns to his roots of being a solo player, which Bailey began doing when he was 13 years old and continued until he was 19.
"Being solo is good and all. You kind of just abide by your own rules and you don't really have to learn too much because you're just playing by yourself, but the band makes it sound more full and you got to learn how to play with each other and get that chemistry going," said Bailey.
Bailey said when he was younger, learning to play guitar was a lot harder, but the difficulty is what drew him to it.
"I guess I liked the challenge of trying to learn blues stuff and rock stuff, and so the challenge kept me going," said Bailey. "I finally got to where I could play decently, and then I just kept on practicing and that's what keeps me going, really – just wanting to keep getting better and just keep on going."
Even though Bailey has been performing for several years, he said he still enjoys learning his craft and writing songs, and hopes to continue making music and keeping it in his family. Bailey said songwriting is one of the hardest parts of music, and finding his voice and direction took him a while.
The Blaine Bailey Band are starting to get back into the studio this month, and will begin releasing signals throughout the year. The band has been a hiatus of releasing music for the past two years because Bailey said he believes in the old tradition of releasing an album every couple of years with a few songs sprinkled in between.
Check it out
The Blaine Bailey Band will be performing at Norris Park April 20, at Diamondhead Resort on July 7, and at Diamond Stone Music Festival's main stage Sept. 7-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.