While Brock and Katie Live formed their band almost a year ago, the group has continued to make connections with their audience a priority.
The four-person lineup include Katie and Brock Moore, of Muskogee, Alyke Keefe from Wagoner, and Tahlequah native Scott White. While the band has been playing together since August 2022, Katie said she and her husband, Brock, performed as a duo for about five years before.
One part of the original duo, Brock Moore, has played music since he was about 7 years old and learned to play a variety of instruments over the years. Brock has performed with multiple groups, including the Justin Wayne Smith Band.
Katie had no prior training with the guitar, other than teaching herself a few chords until she started learning from other musicians when Brock was playing the casino circuit. After the Moores got married in 2016 and Katie brushed up on her guitar skills for two years, they decided to break out on their own.
“I’m basically a product of just being around a lot more experienced musicians who were nice enough to let me hang around and learn,” said Katie.
After performing for several years as a duo, Katie said, having the full band has been a great experience, as it gives them a fuller sound and they don’t feel as alone on stage.
“It feels like we actually have somebody who’s there to help us, and they do such a great job,” said Katie.
Having the opportunity to perform locally and experiencing the love and support from others is what keeps the band going. While the Brock and Katie Live enjoy getting to play for familiar faces, Katie said they also like to connect with new crowds.
Katie said the group performs a lot of shows around Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Wagoner.
“Those are the folks that seem to want to hear us the most,” said Katie. “A lot of people come out to our local shows, and they keep asking us, so we keep doing it.”
When it comes to covers, the group performs a variety of rock music but their originals often have a blues rock root with other features, such as psychedelic rock. Brock said rock music has influenced him and Katie the most. If a song connects with others, Brock said, they will include it in their set.
“That way they can feel like they are a part of it, and they can sing along if they want to,” said Brock. “Sometimes it’s really cool to get out there and do a song that maybe everybody’s forgotten about, and you see everybody sing along.”
Katie said the group wants every show to be interactive, even if only a few people are there.
“If you only have five people [at a show] but everybody is connecting and reacting and being able to have that back and forth, it makes the whole night really, really cool,” said Katie.
Before the end of 2023, Katie said, the group’s goal is to record and release a few songs on streaming services.
Check it out
Katie and Brock Live will perform July 1 at Belt 40 in Eufaula at 6:30 p.m. and in Oklahoma City on July 8 at Summerfest at 2:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.