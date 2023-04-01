Casey West, a Fort Gibson native, has performed country and red dirt music for almost six years.
Even though West began playing music around 2017, he has only been playing full-time for the past four years.
“It’s definitely different than I expected it to be,” said West. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s still a job just like any other business, but it’s fun and I have a blast with it.”
West began his musical career by playing in bars free of charge on the weekends, while he worked for ServPro in Fort Gibson.
This took place until his friend, Jake Marlin, showed up to an open mic West was hosting. Marlin told West he was too good of a musician to play for free, so Marlin asked him to go play a few shows together.
West said during this time he found himself making more money performing on the weekends than he was at his primary job, and inevitably wrote a song about his situation.
“It’s called ‘Til We Meet the Lord,’ and I pretty much wrote it about, ‘Why am I sitting here at this job that I’m not super happy about, when I could be doing something I love and making just as much if not more money?’ So I write that song while I was at work on a break, and then I put my two weeks’ notice in, and two weeks later, I went full time,” said West.
West performs solo, in a duo or trio band, and with his four- to five-member group the Casey West Band. During the first three years of West’s career, he mainly performed solo, but was involved with a few bands off and on until his current band, which has been together for the last six months.
“[Playing in a group] is a whole different vibe,” said West. “I would say it’s a whole different animal. Solo is usually real emotional and to its itself, with a full band it’s louder more dancing type of stuff.”
West said being a full-time musician has allowed him to give people something to look up to, as well as shows them to not be afraid of chasing their dreams.
“For anyone starting out, get to some open mics, make some friends, don’t judge anybody for their music, and don’t judge anybody from what you hear from other people,” said West. “Don’t be jealous of anybody else’s craft or how they do things. Just be nice to everybody.”
Check it out
West’s next song “She’s Going Away” will be released on May 4 on all streaming platforms. Casey West will be hosting an open mic night every Tuesday at the Other Bar in Coweta at 7 p.m. On Wednesdays at 8 p.m., West hosts an open mic at the Ironhorse Saloon in Oolagah. West will also be playing at Uncle Bentley’s in Tulsa Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m., and on Friday, April 7, West will be performing with his band at the Mercury Lounge at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.