Mark Sweeney has been playing guitar since he was in high school, and he continues to play due to his love of performing.
“I’ve aways loved music from the first time I heard the Rolling Stones on the Radio, and Bob Dylan was probably a huge influence in the beginning,” said Sweeney.
Sweeney realized he wanted to do more with music after he came home from quitting a high school sport.
“I remember coming home from high school and I had quit the basketball team,” said Sweeney. “I sat down, trying to figure out what I was going to do, and then there was my guitar in the corner with rusty strings. I picked it up and started playing it and went, ‘Oh.’ That was a turning point, I guess.”
Since that fateful day, Sweeney has continued to perform with his bands: Tanglewood, and Barton and Sweeney. During this time, he still adheres to the Americana and singer-songwriter genres.
His venture into playing with these bands took place after Sweeney moved to Tahlequah in the late ‘70s, when he met George Barton and Raymond Red Corn, and they began to jam and perform almost every weekend.
After the ‘90s hit, Sweeney said the Barton and Sweeney duo began touring nationally, eventually put out a couple of CDs, won two Tulsa Music Awards, and opened for several bands, such as REO Speedwagon, Little River Band, and Leon Russell. In the early 2000s, the duo decided to take a step back from touring due to the difficulties that come with always being on the road.
“You kind of look back through the lens and say, ‘Man, we should’ve stuck with that.’ Because we were playing 20,000-seat festivals and stuff. We were playing in big groups of people,” said Sweeney.
While Sweeney doesn’t miss the traveling aspect of live shows and does not regret the path he and Barton took, he did miss getting to perform as an opening act for other big-name bands.
“Larry Schaeffer in Tulsa, who owns Cain’s Ballroom, was hiring us to open for The Temptations and just about anybody, so it was going pretty well,” said Sweeney. “So I miss that. None of that stuff paid great, because you’re an opening act, so you don’t get paid a lot, but it just puts you in front of a lot of people and they buy your music.”
Sweeney’s love for performing pushes him to continue playing now.
“It’s just mainly to get out, so when we play, it’s mainly more of an event. We’re not working every weekend trying to feed ourselves,” said Sweeney.
Check it out
Mark Sweeney will be performing with Tanglewood on May 26 at The Branch at 8 p.m. and at the Deck at Cookson Village on June 7 at 6 p.m. He will also be performing with Barton and Sweeney on May 27 at the Deco Lounge in Tulsa at 8:30 p.m.
