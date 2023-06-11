While George Barton has pursued music since he was 17 years old, he has been playing the guitar since he was 12.
When Barton was younger, his parents bought him a single of “Day Tripper” by The Beatles. After hearing the guitar portion of the song, Barton wanted to learn how to play it so he asked for a guitar for his upcoming birthday.
The first time Barton performed in front of an audience was at an eighth-grade talent show, where he performed “Born to be Wild.” Barton said his musical journey with serious performances began when he started playing a few gigs in Tulsa with some friends, and after moving to Tahlequah to go to college, he formed a band.
“It’s just what we did,” said Barton. “It’s just what you do. You go find people who like your kind of music and get a band together.”
Since he does not travel anymore to play music anymore, Barton performs with a few different bands comprised of his musician friends, including Barton and Long, Barton and Sweeney, and the Brady Orchestra. The groups each have their own sound; for example, the Brady Orchestra playing music by the Beatles. Barton called his duo of Barton and Sweeney his “biggest claim to fame,” as they toured nationally, opened for acts like the Little River Band and REO Speedwagon, and won two Tulsa Music Awards.
Even though Barton said that he misses shows and the new people that come with being on the road, he does not miss the actual traveling.
Barton plays many different instruments, but the guitar is his go-to when it comes to gigs. While Barton has been performing for many years all across the country, he said his passion for music has stayed the same. Barton believes “music is magic.”
“I’ve just slowed down a lot. The passion for the music I don’t think will ever change,” said Barton. “I absolutely love playing guitar, singing, and writing songs. That’s what I love to do.”
When writing music for his bands or solo performances, Barton said the toughest part is finishing the song but the most important is being able to “touch people.”
“I definitely want to affect them or make them think or just make them have fun. It’s an interesting thing,” said Barton. “It’s like [being] a comedian. They want to make people laugh; well, I want to make people feel good or feel an emotion or I would like them to maybe think about something they may not have thought about before.”
Barton has a few CDs out with Barton and Sweeney, one with Barton and Long, a solo piece called “Thanks for the Light,” and a song called “Kissing in the Rain,” which went to number two in the nation on NPR’s live sessions. Barton said he has a enough songs for a new album now, which he is thinking about releasing next year.
Check it out
George Barton will be performing with Barton and Sweeney on July 22 and with Barton and Long on July 8 at the Deco Lounge in Tulsa at 8:30 p.m.
