After rocking the stages across the state for 11 years, RedWitch Johnny has continued to love performing and producing music for fans.
RedWitch Johnny has been together since 2012 and is made up of former Tahlequah resident Kevin Kimble; his brother, Micheal Kimble, and a revolving door of drummers.
After Micheal, Kevin, and one of their best friends found they wanted to play louder music than what they were performing in their bluegrass folk band, RedWitch Johnny was born.
“Basically, that’s how we started, by just playing music in this little bitty, what we called the Chicken Shack – it was the egg-hatching room of an abandoned chicken farm that one of our friends owned that they had turned into a little music room,” said Micheal.
Micheal, a guitar, piano, and singer for RedWitch Johnny, said when the band first started they didn’t play one type of genre, but has now transformed into stoner rock/doom metal.
After now hitting their 11th year as a band, Micheal said he still feels the same about music with the only difference being the group is now a three-piece band instead of a four piece.
Micheal said he and Kevin, a RedWitch Johnny guitarist and singer, have played music together for awhile, and Kevin was actually the one to show Michael his first chords at age 17. Being in a band with a sibling can be difficult at times, but Micheal said it’s mainly a fun experience, especially since they share a lot of the same musical influences.
“It’s easier to rely on a sibling, like Kevin likes to do this as much as I do so it’s always nice to have somebody that’s willing to always play,” said Micheal. “It’s just a nice comfort to know that whatever I throw at him he’s going to be open for it.”
Playing music with his brother has been a large part of Micheal’s life for so long that he said he would be completely lost without it.
“Even if we weren’t playing shows, me and Kevin would be sitting somewhere playing guitar. Every time we get together, we play music,” said Micheal.
RedWitch Johnny is in the works of releasing a record in fall 2023, but a specific date has not been set yet.
“I just want people to have a good time when they listen to us,” said Micheal. “That’s what we’ve always wanted. We don’t want people to take us too seriously. I want my music to be taken seriously, but I also just want people to have fun.”
Check it out
RedWitch Johnny will be performing June 28 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 8 p.m.
