Ty Ward, a local sound production designer, started his journey into audio and beat production in 2017.
When Ward was 19 years old, he played music with a group of friends and after they started recording songs he found himself to be more interested in the recording process than what he was initially in the studio to do. After a short time period, Ward started taking classes on the art.
“I wanted to be able to do everything because whenever I started making beats I didn’t know how to mix, master, and finish production style or tweak and edit them how I wanted to,” said Ward. “I know that there is a huge process of having to go from person to another person to another person, I wanted to take that out of the equation and just be able to do everything myself.”
After taking some courses over sound design, music production, and audio production, Ward started making beats on YouTube and allowing people to lease to own his work shortly after on Beat Stars. Through this site Ward started making connections and selling beats to other artists.
Ward said it took him a year and a half to sell his first beat, which was the spark that drove him to keep pursuing beat production.
“Honestly, it was like the fire that started underneath me to see that there was not just enjoyment with what I was doing, but there was also money to be made in a way to profit off of it and maybe profit off of something that I was enjoying,” said Ward. “It was kind of this really euphoric feeling. It felt more so like the first bit of success I’d had within that field because up until that point it’s more so just what you enjoy and what you want to hear.”
Even though Ward has been working with audio for several years, he still receives the same feeling when he either sells a piece of his work or someone leaves a comment about the music.
Ward has sold several beats over the years to artists, such as Iann Dior, Mike Dimes, Sahbabii, Playboi Carti, and The Enemy.
After gaining the rights to the leaked track ‘27 Attachments’ from Juice Wrld, which included certain instrumentals and vocals from the late artist, Ward said Young Thug’s team purchased the track to potentially be used on a memorial album for Juice Wrld.
“It’s definitely humbling. You kind of feel very nervous and critical about everything, but whenever you line up and find that you’re doing right and the sound is what they are looking for it’s an even greater sense of euphoria and happiness,” said Ward.
Ward is not currently creating beats, but is instead using his skills from that career to do dub work on anime projects with Crunchyroll Production Studios – an anime streaming service. He is also looking to become a recording artist for the company and work in the studio with vocal artists.
“Maybe I’ll hear a song on the radio, and I’ll know exactly what I want to go and start creating again, but more so I’ve kind of just been taking an appreciation more so of what I’ve gotten to do and tried to work it into something that may be a little bit more of a permanence than a temperance,” said Ward. “I don’t know. I would like to think I would get the opportunity again someday.”
