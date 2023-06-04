Sparrowhawk Campground is gearing up for the “Rawk the River” music festival.
John Townshend, the owner of Sparrowhawk Camp, said this is the site’s first hosting Rawk the River, which will take place June 15-18.
Townshend and Tyler Griese, a rhythm guitar player for the band Shelter in Place, created the music festival together. Townshend said Shelter in Place played several concerts out at Sparrowhawk in 2022, which is when he started discussing the idea of Rawk the River with Griese and his band.
“We just kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s do a festival. We’ll get a bunch of bands together,’” said Townshend. “And we started working on it back in December. It just kind of grew into [Rawk the River].”
Rawk the River will feature mainly musicians and bands in the rock ‘n’ roll genre, but some reggae and hip hop will also be played.
For the festival, Townshend said they have paired up with several camps from Rocklahoma, as many of those involved with Rocklahoma helped to put “Rawk the River” together. Rawk the River will have 30 bands performing including Kottonmouth Kings, Paralandra, Josey Scott from Saliva, and Tantric.
“It’s exciting. [Tyler and I] just kind of put this together and it’s working,” said Townshend. “We’ve never done anything like this before.”
During that weekend, Sparrowhawk will run floats, have a dunk tank set up, and feature several food vendors.
“[People can] expect a campground full of people and a lot of good music in the evenings,” said Townshend.
Several giveaways will also be done at the event, which will include two guitars signed by last year’s Rocklahoma bands.
Townshend said he hopes the festival will become an annual event at Sparrowhawk.
“They say music is medicine, so [I hope patrons get] just music, good vibes, and hopefully [we have] a lot of good, happy people,” said Townshend.
Even though the demographic of the show is around 29 to 55 year olds, Townshend said all ages can attend, especially since it is taking place on Father’s Day weekend. Tickets are available now at www.ticketstorm.com/e/27821/t/ and will sold at the campgrounds the day of the shows.
