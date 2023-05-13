A Tahlequah resident has been performing music as a means of therapy since he was a teenager.
Nocona Ridge not only plays solo gigs, but he has uploaded music that is more instrumental, while also being in a metal band, Macrocosm, and playing hip hop music. When Ridge is not performing his own music, he is helping produce others voices with his recording studio called Ridgesound Recording.
Ridge said he first got involved with the recording aspect for the betterment of his mental health.
“I didn’t grow up in like the best environment. My mom had issues with addiction, so the household was pretty crazy, I’m not gonna lie,” siad Ridge. “Music without playing, it was a way to escape the noise of the house and things like that, but then I got a guitar.”
Ridge said learning to play the guitar when he was 15 years old gave him even more of an escape than when he just listened to it. Ridge said he had always wanted to be a part of a band, but after his first time playing live, he found he really enjoyed the reactions of others who listened to his music.
“When I perform a song and the song is done, and I hear those cheers, or more recently – not to toot m own horn, but I’m rapping and I’m looking around the audience and I see them rapping my lyrics back at me. That’s really catching my eye,” said Ridge. “Even now, it’s kind of hard to fathom. They care that much to know my songs.”
The musician plays several other instruments besides guitar, including the piano, drums, and bass. While Ridge mainly produces a lot of hip hop and metal music, he studied classical music at Northeastern State University.
As ge has gotten older, he still uses music as a therapy and a way to cope with everyday struggles.
“Music production and stuff definitely keeps my mind busy,” siad Ridge. “If my mind is busy, then I can focus on that and not on any of the other things that might not be productive.”
Ridge has recently released four songs under an EP called “Auralucidity,” which is available on most streaming platforms.
While satisfying other people with his music is not why Ridge continues to produce his own music, he said if others enjoy his work, it is “the best feeling in the world.”
Check it out
Nocona Ridge will be performing with Macrocosm in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on May 21 at George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.
