As Thru It All performs more and more, the band has continued producing new music every month this year.
The four-member band is composed of guitarist and singer Daniel Dew, singer Nick Jordan, drummer Andrew Lindroth, and Jamison James Peters on the keyboard.
Thru It All drummer Andrew Lindroth said the best way to describe the group’s genre is alternative rock with “a splash of punk in there.” Most group members have been together for the past two years, with Lindroth making his appearance in October 2022.
While the group has been under the title “Thru It All” for the past couple of years, Lindroth said the other members have been playing together since they were around 10 or 11 years old.
“So Nick was living in [Los Angeles] for a little over 10 years, maybe more than that, and came back during COVID and hit up Jameson and Daniel – the other two members in the band – and said, ‘Hey, why don’t we start something that kind of brings everything together that we’ve done musically,’” said Lindroth.
Lindroth said the group has been doing well this year and picking up speed, as it will be performing in Texas over the next few weeks with Van Full of Nuns. The band has been releasing a single with a music video every month.
Lindroth attributed the bands success to the members just being themselves, while also working hard by putting in late practices from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. five to six days a week and trying to get together as much as possible.
“We’re always getting together,” said Lindroth. “We just went out to a cabin two months ago to trap ourselves in there for a few days to write some more songs and get it out. Everything that we’re doing, we’re treating it like we want it as a full-time job.”
Late night practices and keeping up with producing songs has been one of the more difficult aspects of their music, the goal of Thru It All is to eventually make a sustainable living just by performing and touring together.
While the group has a ton of energy during performances, Lindroth said they also try to make the experience as interactive as possible for the crowd.
“For us, it makes it more worth it. We’re not there just to collect a paycheck or just to play music,” said Lindroth. “The music that we write – sure, that’s high energy as well, when Nick is singing the lyrics or I’m [doing] the drum parts, everything is [done] with passion.”
The group is set to do a couple of tours in September and October, when the band maybe traveling as far as Florida and Alabama to play. Thru It All will also be releasing a a new single in the middle of July.
Check it out
Thru It All will be doing several performances outside of Oklahoma for the next few months. The group will be playing at Fitzgerald’s in San Antonio, Texas, on July 20; at The Parish in Austin, Texas, on July 21; the Granada Theater in Dallas, Texas, on July 22; and Smoke and Barrel in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.