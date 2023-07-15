Over the past several years, born and raised Tahlequah musician Zephram Foster has continued to perform his original songs as his hobby and has kept his music close to home.
“I’ve been into music since I was a little kid,” said Foster. “My dad is a very musical person, and he would always be playing music, always be singing, and my mom would as well. She played the piano and would sing. Ever since I was a kid, I was singing in choirs at church or school or wherever.”
While Foster grew up around music, the first time he performed for a public audience was at Northeastern State University during an open mic night. That was the moment he realized he wanted to continue pursuing the art.
The summer between Foster’s sophomore and junior year in high school, he taught himself to play the guitar, and the following year, he learned how to play piano and started writing his own songs. While Foster has played the keys and guitar at live concerts, he often plays the guitar, as it is easier to transport.
“I was gifted a guitar by my grandma, and it sat under my bed for a long time, and one day I had a couple friends over who were into very different music,” said Foster. “They were metal heads and into hard rock, but they pulled the guitar out from under the bed and thought that it was the coolest thing in the world. They said, ‘You really need to learn how to play this. It’s awesome,’ and I was like, ‘You’re probably right. It’s just going to waste just sitting there.’ So that’s when I started to pull it out and mess with it.”
Foster not only does solo gigs, but performs with Plane Jane – a three-piece band he has been a part of since his high school years. When Foster performs live shows with his band, they often branch out into several different genres, but his solo career is mainly focused on folk and singer/songwriter music.
Even though Foster has performed in places such as Stillwater before, the musician usually sticks to doing gigs around the Tulsa and Tahlequah area.
“I’m married and we all have full-time jobs, so music is not a full-time thing,” said Foster. “If it was, I’m sure we would travel way farther, but just with our obligations and the rest of our lives, it makes the most sense to keep it close to home.”
When it comes to showcasing new material for an audience, Foster said this can be the hardest part of the process, as everything has to be figured out and worked on, especially if a band is involved. Foster has produced two EPs and one LP over the past several years, and will be releasing a solo album later this year, but there is no specific date set yet.
“I really think music is something that connects people,” said Foster. “It’s a universal language and it’s something we are all really passionate about – and I’m really passionate about it – so it’s a really great hobby and it happens to bring in a little extra money on the side.”
Check it out
Foster will be performing a solo gig at The Branch on July 18 at 7 p.m. and will be playing at Kroner and Baer Aug. 12 with Plane Jane at 8 p.m.
