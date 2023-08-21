MUSKOGEE – Enrollment is open for the adult education and literacy classes at the Muskogee Public Library.
People can enroll online, or go in to the library and fill out an enrollment form.
Each class has a limited number of spaces available, as it is important to the library that each student has the attention they deserve and need. Classes are for adults 18 and over, with the exception of the computer literacy class, which is for adults 60 and over.
Classes begin on the following dates and meet weekly on the same days and at the same times: English as a Second Language will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, from noon–2 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7-9 p.m.; GED test preparation will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, from noon-2 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24 from noon-2 p.m; Computer Literacy for 60 and over will be Monday, Aug. 28 from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; and U.S. Citizenship Test Preparation and Adult Basic Education is only scheduled with individual tutors.
GED online classes continue to be available in all subjects.
For information and to enroll, contact Penny Chastain at 918-682-6657 ext. 246 and/or pchastain@eols.org.
